Are you a proactive & detail-oriented Project Officer looking for your next challenge & development opportunity?

If you would like the opportunity to work with DJAARA to bring their Nation Building vision to life, then we would love to hear from you!

What can we offer?

Salary starting from $67k (negotiable dependant on experience)

Option of Full Time or Part Time – 2 yr fixed term

Option of a 9 Day fortnight for Full Time employees

Work where you work best – We promote a hybrid work week!

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development, including wellbeing support to help you be your best

How can you make an impact?

The Project Officer Nation Building will bring their strong organisational and administrative skills to provide strategic and operational support to Manager – Partnerships and Policy and Program Manager – Dhelkunya Dja Policy in the delivery of nation building projects

Being part of the Partnerships and Policy Unit, you will contribute to strengthening DJAARAs position in nation building with treaty and local governments. The area of work is exciting as the role will play a key role in the coordination of engagement with key partners and stakeholders with the opportunity to work across the organisation.

What will you bring?

Previous experience working with Traditional Owners and demonstrated commitment to Djaara self-determination.

Demonstrated project management experience with a track record of delivering initiatives on time, on budget and to the specific scope.

Demonstrated stakeholder management experience, with a focus on engaging, facilitating, and negotiating with Traditional Owners, local government, and broader stakeholders and communities.

Excellent communication skills, including delivering presentations, and preparing communications and reports.

Demonstrated experience working in high-performing, multi-disciplinary teams, while demonstrating high degrees of self-motivation, ethical standards and personal integrity.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from 67K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

Need more information?

For more information, please download the Position Description

If you require additional information, please contact Tony O’Loughlin Program Manager Dhelkunya Dja Policy for a yarn on 0428 046 798 or via email tony.oloughlin@djadjawurrung.com.au

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right candidate is found!

Position Description PD Project Officer – Nation Building