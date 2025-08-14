Project Officer – Gatjin (Water)

Are you passionate about healing and protecting water on Country? Then join us at DJAARA!

Our Gatjin (water) program focuses on rivers, creeks, wetlands, and billabongs – places of deep cultural importance – ensuring that environmental water work is led by Djaara values, knowledge, and aspirations.

Salary Starting from – $88k

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

The role

We’re looking for a Gatjin Project Officer who is passionate about protecting waterways and embedding cultural knowledge into environmental projects. This is a hands-on role, split between on-Country monitoring and community engagement, as well as project planning and reporting.

In this role, you will:

Support the delivery of cultural and environmental water projects guided by Djaara priorities.

Spend time on Djandak conducting water monitoring, reading Country, and recording cultural findings.

Support Aboriginal Water Assessments and ensure cultural protocols are followed in every project.

Work alongside Djaara Members, Elders, community partners, and government agencies to care for Gatjin.

Contribute to educational materials and knowledge sharing about Gatjin projects.

What will you bring?

Experience or awareness of working with Traditional Owners and respecting cultural authority.

Qualifications or experience in water management, environmental science, ecology, or Aboriginal cultural studies.

Strong communication skills and a willingness to learn.

A self-driven approach, with the ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Commitment to safe work practices and cultural protocols.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $88k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

