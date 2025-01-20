Project Manager – Nyauwi Mutjeka – Renewable Energy

Lead the Way in Renewable Energy on Dja Dja Wurrung Country!

Salary from $97k + superannuation (dependant on experience)

Full-Time or Part Time options

2 year fixed term contract

Not for Profit Salary Packaging Options

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Option of a 9 day fortnight for FT employees

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

What’s the role?

We want our mob to be at the heart of the renewable energy transition happening on Djandak. This role is a chance to make sure our voices are heard and our rights are respected.

As our Renewable Energy Project Manager, you’ll lead work that ensures DJAARA are central to renewable energy projects happening on Djandak. You’ll work closely with government, industry, and community to make sure renewable energy developments respect Djaara rights and bring real benefits to our people.

What will you bring?

Relevant qualifications or experience in energy, environment, community development, or related fields.

An understanding of the Dja Dja Wurrung community and culture.

Ability to foster and maintain relationships within and outside of DJAARA.

Strong project management skills, from inception to completion.

Passion for renewable energy and climate change solutions.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $97k+ super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People are strongly encouraged to apply.

DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and successful applicants must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment

*If you don’t meet these requirements but strongly believe and are able to demonstrate you have the knowledge and capacity to fulfil this role, please contact us.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Chris Considine for a yarn on 0474 029 363

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

