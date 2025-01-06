Passionate about contributing to the cultural and environmental legacy of the Dja Dja Wurrung People? Then join us at DJAARA!

Salary starting from – $97k + superannuation

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not for Profit Salary Packaging options

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

As the Project Manager – Joint Management, you will play a key role in implementing the Joint Management Plan (JMP) for the joint managed Dja Dja Wurrung Parks. You’ll engage with DDW members, partner organizations, and stakeholders to coordinate activities, manage projects, and deliver outcomes that promote the health of Country while supporting Dja Dja Wurrung self-determination.

What will you bring?

This role will suit someone with a strong track record in project management and significant experience of engaging and negotiating with Traditional Owners. Strong communication, stakeholder management, organisational and administrative skills are essential. The successful applicant will be required to work effectively as a member of a team, will enjoy being on Country.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $97k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and successful applicants must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Harley Douglas for a yarn on 0428 046 798

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing Jan 19 2025

POSITION DESCRIPTION – DJAARA Project Manager – Joint Management PD