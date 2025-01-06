Seeking a role where you can contribute to healing Country and generating economic opportunities for the Dja Dja Wurrung community? Then join us at DJAARA!

Salary starting from $97k + Superannuation

Full-Time

Fixed Term 2 year

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not for Profit Salary Packaging Options

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

Primary Purpose of the Position:

The Project Manager – Galk-galk Dhelkunya will focus on the two following areas

1. DJAARA Timbers mill set up support and development

2. Galk-galk Dhelkunya (Forest Gardening) on-Country projects, monitoring and partnerships.

The position will be involved and lead in the planning of Forest Gardening activities and support the sourcing, processing and marketing of DJAARA timber products that heal Country whilst delivering economic benefits for Dja Dja Wurrung People.

What will you bring?

Experience in timber business operations or management.

Some experience developing business relationships, partnerships, and opportunities.

Proven leadership in working with Traditional Owner businesses.

Ability to manage multiple projects and competing priorities.

Strong work ethic, delivering projects on time and within budget.

Experience in restoration, ecological thinning, timber processing, and/or land management.

A deep understanding of Dja Dja Wurrung culture and the importance of Country.

Strong communication skills with the ability to engage sensitively with Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander communities.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and successful candidates must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Oli Moraes on 0456 597 955

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing Jan 19 2025

Position description – DJAARA Project Manager – GGD PD (002)