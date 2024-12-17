Project Manager Djandak Wi

Seeking to empower Dja Dja Wurrung people in fire practice and restoring health to Dja Dja Wurrung Country? Then join us at DJAARA!

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People. To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

The Djandak Wi Project Manager will lead projects centred around Djandak Wi across Dja Dja Wurrung Country, leading the implementation of culturally informed systems for planning and monitoring that support Djaara’s vision for healing Country and people with Djandak Wi (Fire).

Understanding of fire regulatory, policy and operational environment. Knowledge in fire science and experience in environmental management.

Commitment to Djaara self-determination.

Strong communication skills and ability to work collaboratively with diverse stakeholders and partners.

Experience in applied system and process development.

Experience using GIS or other mapping software is highly desirable.

Expertise in managing projects and working with people and systems to deliver outcomes is highly desirable.

Understanding of Djaara knowledge systems and experience working with Traditional Owners is highly desirable.

In line with DJAARAs commitment to a safe work place applicants must be willing to undergo a fit for work medical assessment

Aboriginal and/or Torres Straight Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

