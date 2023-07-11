Project Manager – Delivery

DDWE are seeking an experienced Delivery Project Manager who will deliver a variety of infrastructure projects across magnificent Central Victoria, Dja Dja Wurrung Country.

If you are a people leader with exceptional communication skills and construction management experience, then we would love to hear from you!

What can DJAARA offer you?

Salary range: $93k – $98k (negotiable dependent on experience)

Full Time ongoing work

Option of a 9 Day fortnight

Work where you work best – We promote a hybrid work week

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development (Including wellbeing) support to help you be your best

How can you make an impact?

The Delivery Project Manager will bring their strong construction and contractor management skills to manage projects that support the delivery of DJANDAKs infrastructure vision.

Working within the Delivery team, you will provide professional technical, planning and communication services and oversee contractors and construction management.

The area of work is exciting as the position will play a key role in the delivery of a variety of construction projects from inception to delivery.

What will you bring?

Degree qualifications and in Civil Engineering, or other related field(s) or other qualifications and commensurate experience. People management and leadership skills High level communication and interpretation skills and ability to relate to a range of stakeholders when providing information. Demonstrated construction and contractor management experience Demonstrated commitment to safety excellence Program management, Project management and Performance monitoring skills including demonstrated ability to work and deliver on concurrent projects and to manage and prioritise work and resources to meet deadlines Experience managing project budgets

What are the benefits of working at DJAARA?

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from $93K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the key selection criteria to djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more Information?

If you require additional information, please contact Jason Waters Program Manager Delivery for a yarn on 0458 874 664

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

Position Description –PD Project Manager Delivery

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 23 July 2023!