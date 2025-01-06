DJAARA are seeking a passionate and dedicated Program Manager who is committed to creating meaningful connections and fostering Cultural and personal growth.

Salary Starting from $106k + super dependant on experience

Full-Time

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Option of a 9 day fortnight

NFP Salary Packaging options

Designated Indigenous Position

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

The Program Manager – Member Engagement will focus on increasing member participation, delivering and developing the program and will be the driving force behind promoting, engaging, and supporting involvement with community members.

You will undertake the important task of supervising and supporting valuable roles within the Corporation so strong leadership qualities and the ability to work collaboratively as a team player are essential as well as taking initiative to creatively develop programs and relationships with Djaara members.

You must be able to work independently, be exceptionally well organised and have the ability to handle multiple projects, using excellent judgment while working quickly and efficiently in a rapidly changing environment.

What will you bring?

Ability to facilitate and encourage stakeholder and community engagement.

Effective & engaging communication style including the ability to influence & conflict resolution skills.

Event management experience/awareness.

Project coordination skills and experience in managing multiple priorities with competing deadlines

The ability to demonstrate initiative, self-motivation and flexibility.

Ability to operate the usual suite of IT tools including Word, Excel, Teams and PowerPoint.

Ability and willingness to travel within the region for events & weekend work as required at times.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $106k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume, and a covering letter addressing the below targeted questions.

1. What techniques and practices will you bring to engage with the Corporations members?

2. What challenges do you see with member participation and what initiatives do you believe will support involvement with community members?

DJAARA is committed to safety and successful applicants must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment and a police background check.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Cassandra Lewis for a yarn on 0458 303 077

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing Jan 19 2025

*Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply for this role.