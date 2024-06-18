Program Manager – Malamiya (Cultural Heritage)

DJAARA is seeking a passionate Program Manager to lead the protection, promotion, and celebration of Dja Dja Wurrung Cultural Heritage.

Salary – $102k-$107k

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

You will be responsible for successfully coordinating the legislative responsibilities of the Registered Aboriginal Party, lead cultural heritage initiatives, manage budgets, and foster relationships with stakeholders. Your leadership will drive the successful execution of cultural heritage projects, contributing to the preservation and promotion of Djaara heritage.

What will you bring?

Bachelor’s degree in Archaeology, Anthropology, Cultural Heritage Management, or a related field and/ or experience in Cultural Heritage management

Experience with Traditional Owner Corporations or First Nations communities

Strong people leadership and project management skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to manage multiple projects and deliver results within deadlines and budgets

Commitment to fostering a collaborative and high-performance culture

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $102-$107k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume, a cover letter addressing why you would be a good fit for the role.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Mark Costello for a yarn on 0401 407 746

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

PD –PD Program Manager – Cultural Heritage_

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 30 June 2024.