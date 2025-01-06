Are you passionate about cultural heritage, leadership, and making a real impact? Join us at DJAARA and help shape a meaningful future!

Salary starting from $106k

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not for Profit Salary Packaging

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

As the Program Manager – Malamiya (Cultural Heritage), you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of cultural heritage preservation and management for the Dja Dja Wurrung People. This position is centered on leadership and people management, with an emphasis on fostering a thriving, high-performance team while ensuring Cultural Heritage projects are delivered with integrity and respect for Dja Dja Wurrung Culture.

What will you bring?

Proven leadership skills in managing and motivating teams, ensuring they are committed to shared goals and feel supported in their roles.

Demonstrated ability to create and sustain a positive, inclusive, and high-performance team culture.

Expertise in cultural heritage management, with strong experience working with Traditional Owner Corporations or First Nations organisations.

Strong human resource management skills, including recruitment, staff development, performance management, and retention.

Excellent project management capabilities, with the ability to deliver multiple initiatives simultaneously and within deadlines.

Ability to effectively collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, including government agencies, industry partners, and the Dja Dja Wurrung community.

Strong communication skills and cultural competence in working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

A commitment to employee well-being, work-life balance, and promoting a healthy and supportive work environment.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $106k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the following targeted questions.

1. Working in cultural heritage management requires sensitivity, respect, and collaboration with a variety of stakeholders. Can you share an example of how you have worked with Indigenous communities, government agencies, or other external partners to successfully manage a cultural heritage project? What steps did you take to ensure cultural values were respected and the project met its objectives?

2. In your previous roles, how have you successfully led and managed a program that involved multiple projects or initiatives? Describe how you coordinated resources, aligned various teams and stakeholders, and ensured the program achieved its strategic objectives. What methods did you use to monitor progress, mitigate risks, and ensure long-term sustainability and impact?

DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and successful applicants must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment & police background check.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Mark Costello for a yarn on 0401 407 746

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 19 Jan 2025

*Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply for this role.