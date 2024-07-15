Program Manager – Forestry & Fire

Looking to make a significant contribution to empowering Dja Dja Wurrung people in fire practice and restoring health to Dja Dja Wurrung Country?

We are seeking a Forestry and Fire Program Manager who will lead the Forestry and Fire crew in the office and on the field to ensure the delivery of controlled burns and culturally informed fire activities.

If you would like the opportunity to work with Dja Dja Wurrung to bring their vision in fire leadership to life, then DJAARA would love to hear from you!

Salary – From $106k

Full-Time on-going position

Bendigo Location

Option of a 9 day Fortnight

Learning and development support to help you be your best

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

Utilising your skill and expertise the Forestry and Fire Program Manager will be responsible for the implementation of fire projects and delivering culturally informed fire to Djandak in a safe delivery environment for cultural burns.

What will you bring?

A current Victorian Driver’s License (manual).

Cultural Heritage or equivalent experience including demonstrable Traditional Ecological Knowledge.

At least 10 years’ experience in fire management

Extensive experience in Program, Project and Budget Management

Strong leadership and people management experience

Professional approach to workplace responsibilities.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, in having the ability to work with others as part of a multi-functional team to deliver a high standard of professional services.

Knowledge of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), and, Equal Opportunity and willingness to follow the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation and Djandak policies, procedures and systems in the delivery of work projects

Ability to follow direction and follow policy and procedure.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $106k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Kenny Clark for a yarn on 0457 946 868

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing July 28.