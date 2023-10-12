Program Manager – Forestry and Fire (Galk Galk Dhelkunya)

Looking to make a significant contribution to empowering Dja Dja Wurrung people in fire practice and restoring health to Dja Dja Wurrung Country?

We are seeking a Forestry and Fire Program Manager who will lead the Forestry and Fire crew in the office and on the field to ensure the delivery of controlled burns and culturally informed fire activities.

If you would like the opportunity to work with Dja Dja Wurrung to bring their vision in fire leadership to life, then DJAARA would love to hear from you!

Salary starting from $102-107k (negotiable based on experience)

Relevant Allowances

Full Time

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Bendigo Location

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development (including wellbeing) support to help you be your best!

How can you make an impact?

Utilising your skill and expertise the Forestry and Fire Program Manager will be responsible for the implementation of fire projects and delivering culturally informed fire to Djandak in a safe delivery environment for cultural burns.

What will you bring?

1. A current Victorian Driver’s License (manual).

2. Cultural Heritage or equivalent experience including demonstrable Traditional Ecological Knowledge.

3. At least 10 years’ experience in fire management

4. Extensive experience in Program, Project and Budget Management

5. Strong leadership and people management experience

6. Professional approach to workplace responsibilities.

7. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, in having the ability to work with others as part of a multi-functional team to deliver a high standard of professional services.

8. Knowledge of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), and, Equal Opportunity and willingness to follow the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation and Djandak policies, procedures and systems in the delivery of work projects

9. Ability to follow direction and follow policy and procedure.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is $102-107k per annum + super with salary packaging available

How do I apply?

Please click APPLY NOW to upload your resume, if you need help in applying please contact Renee on 0499 607 732 and she will happily assist.

Need more information?

The Position Description will also provide further information including the responsibilities and the primary purpose of the position.

If you require additional information, please contact Kenny Clark for a yarn on 0457 946 868

APPLY NOW – Applications Closing 29 October.

Position description - PD Fire and Forestry Program Manager