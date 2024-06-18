Looking to make a significant contribution to empowering Dja Dja Wurrung people in fire practice and restoring health to Dja Dja Wurrung Country?

We are seeking a Program Manager with exceptional people management skills and a passion for fire to work with Dja Dja Wurrung to continue to build the Djandak Wi Program.

If you would like the opportunity to work with Dja Dja Wurrung to bring their vision in fire leadership to life, then DJAARA would love to hear from you!

Salary starting from $102-107k (negotiable dependent on experience)

Full Time 2 Year Fixed Term

Option of a 9 Day fortnight

Bendigo Location- Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development (Including wellbeing) support to help you be your best

How can you make an impact?



The Program Manager – Djandak Wi will manage the dynamic Djandak Wi team, oversee exciting projects, and secure funding. Partner with experts, provide strategic advice, and champion policy changes to support innovative, culturally-informed fire management.

Please view this short clip showing the importance of Traditional Burning on Country featuring our CEO and respected elders and members of the Dja Dja Wurrung community. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akeB6uVKwWE

What will you bring?

1. Demonstrated understanding of regulatory, policy and operational environment relating to fire;

2. Demonstrated experience in leading and managing high performing teams;

3. Strong work ethic with efficient and productive delivery of outcomes, including ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines; Experience managing large projects highly desirable:

4. Strong communication skills and ability to work collaboratively with diverse stakeholders and partners;

5. Experience in applied system and process development;

6. Problem solving and strategy development skills.

7. Experience working with Traditional Owners.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from $102-107K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the below targeted questions

Reflecting on the selection criteria, tell us what you think the top three skills that you can bring to this role are. Why do you think that restoring cultural fire practices to Dja Dja Wurrung Country is important?

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Harley Douglas for a yarn on 0428 046 798

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

Position Description -Djandak Wi Program Manager 2024

APPLY NOW – Applications closing June 30 2024