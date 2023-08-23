Program Manager Dhelkunya Dja Policy

Seeking meaningful role where you can make a significant impact on Traditional Owner rights by supporting and creating genuine partnerships with local governments and State agencies? Then join us at DJAARA!

What can DJAARA offer you?

Salary starting from $102k (Negotiable dependent on experience)

Full Time

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Work where you work best – We promote a hybrid work week

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development, including wellbeing support to help you be your best

How can you make an impact?

You will be an experienced policy officer with proven track record of developing and/or delivering significant and complex policy and/or programs of work in collaboration with others, harnessing the skills of others, promoting innovation, and driving improved performance and continuous improvement.

As a collaborative leader and role model you will be a skilled communicator with the ability to influence others to move towards a common vision or goal to deliver expected program outcomes and benefits.

What will you bring?

Commitment to Djaara self-determination. High level communication, engagement and influencing skills. Demonstrated experience in complex policy environments. Demonstrated ability to present and convey complex ideas and issues clearly and coherently and to a wide range of different audiences. Demonstrated experience applying innovative approaches to developing or delivering policy. Sound appreciation of Djaara traditional ecological knowledge and practice.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from $102k per annum + super with salary packaging available

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the below targeted questions via this link – APPLY NOW

1. What makes you a great candidate for the role, including your experience and personal attributes?

2. What barriers to agreement making between Traditional Owners and others do you identify?

3. What techniques and practices will you contribute to enhance the agreement-making process?

Need more information?

The Position Description will also provide further information including the responsibilities and the primary purpose of the position.

For additional information please contact Mark Costello Manager, Partnerships & Policy for a yarn 0401 407746.

POSITION DESCRIPTION: Program Manager – Dhelkunya Dja Policy

APPLY NOW – Applications closing September 10 2023