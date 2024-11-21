Program Manager – Biocultural

Ready to drive innovative projects that honour Cultural Heritage and promote biodiversity? Then join us at DJAARA!

Salary starting from – $106k + superannuation

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not for profit salary packaging options

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

In this role, you will lead a team to deliver biocultural initiatives that return spirit to country while promoting biodiversity and healthy ecosystems, ensuring the aspirations and cultural perspectives of the Dja Dja Wurrung people are at the forefront of all projects. You will foster productive relationships with local and state government stakeholders to support grant applications and funding opportunities, while playing a key role in nurturing a positive organisational culture at DJANDAK through staff development and performance monitoring.

What will you bring?

Leadership Experience: Proven ability to lead and empower a multi-functional team, fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment.

Cultural and Environmental Expertise: Degree in cultural heritage management, environmental science, or related fields, along with at least 5 years of industry experience.

Strong Communication Skills: Ability to convey complex ideas clearly and build positive relationships with diverse stakeholders, including government entities.

Project Management Skills: Demonstrated capability in managing concurrent projects, ensuring timely delivery within budget.

Cultural Sensitivity: Experience working with Traditional Owners and applying culturally appropriate knowledge in project implementation.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary from $106k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

POSITION DESCRIPTION - PD Biocultural Program Manager (2)