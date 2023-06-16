Policy Implementation Officer (Natural Resources)

Seeking a rewarding employment opportunity advocating for Dja Dja Wurrung rights to natural resources that will ensure the continued health and healing of magnificent Dja Dja Wurrung Country?

DDWE are seeking a Policy Implementation Officer who will develop programs and strategies to enable Traditional Owner participation in game management.

Salary starting from $77k (negotiable based on experience)

Full Time (38hr per week)

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Bendigo location

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development (including wellbeing) support to help you be your best!

How can you make an impact?

DJANDAK is seeking an experienced policy implementation officer or community development officer to increase Dja Dja Wurrung capacity to participate in natural resource use and deliver the Traditional Owner Game Management Strategy on Dja Dja Wurrung Country. The successful candidate will have experience interpreting government policy and devising strategies, or project plans. Ideally the candidate will have policy or practical experience in at least one of the following areas: Traditional Owner rights, natural resource management, game/wildlife/fauna management or conservation and land management.

What will you bring?

If you possess cultural knowledge of game management, and would not otherwise meet the criteria below, then please demonstrate your willingness to upskill in any of the following areas.

Otherwise, candidates should address the following Key Selection Criteria directly:

Ability to develop a detailed understanding of government policies and agreements relating to natural resources and/or Traditional Owner rights, and effectively communicate this information to others.

Experience in collaborating and developing project plans or strategies for practical implementation of government policy, ideally in a relevant field e.g. Traditional Owner rights, natural resource management, or conservation management.

Degree qualifications or equivalent practical experience in a relevant field e.g. Traditional Owner rights, natural resource management, conservation and land management or similar.

Engage with Dja Dja Wurrung members and government stakeholders to develop understanding and awareness of natural resources from a Dja Dja Wurrung cultural perspective.

Experience preparing written documents relating to government policy, natural resource management, Traditional Owner rights or similar

Verbal communication skills relevant to the role (e.g. talking with stakeholders, working with team members)

Ability to work with and improve on existing systems

Experience of fauna survey approaches would be well regarded

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is $77k per annum + super with salary packaging available

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter, and a statement addressing the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Nathan Wong for a yarn on 0458 965 329 or via email djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

Position Description – Policy Implementation Officer (Natural Resources PD

APPLY NOW – Applications closing July 2nd 2023.