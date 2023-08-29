Support the development and implementation of various NRM partnerships and projects across magnificent Dja Dja Wurrung Country

DJAARA have an exciting new role for a Partnerships Implementation officer to join the team to lead the development, innovation and coordination of projects related to the Yalingga Marna agreement.

What can DJAARA offer you?

Salary starting from $82k (Negotiable dependent on experience)

Full Time

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Work where you work best – We promote a hybrid work week

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development, including wellbeing support to help you be your best

How can you make an impact?

Under the supervision of the Planning and Partnerships Program Manager you will review and support the strategy implementation across the business, while managing critical partnership opportunities through various agreements.

Utilising skills and experience in program management and innovation this role will be responsible for delivering Nature Fund and Forest Feasibility Projects.

What will you bring?

Understanding or ability to understand the Yalingga Marna and Natural Resource Agreement or similar agreements

Project Management experience

Understanding of Djaara culture

High level facilitation skills

High level report writing skills

High level of understanding of culturally appropriate processes and Indigenous Cultural Intellectual Property ICIP

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from $82k per annum + super with salary packaging available

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria via this link – APPLY NOW

Need more information?

The Position Description will also provide further information including the responsibilities and the primary purpose of the position.

For additional information please contact Kenny Clark for a yarn on 0457 946 868.

POSITION DESCRIPTION:PD Parnerships Implementation Officer

APPLY NOW – Applications closing September 17 2023