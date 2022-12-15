Are you passionate about developing positive relationships between Government and Traditional Owners? Are you seeking meaningful work that creates a lasting impact? Then join us at DJAARA!

Salary starting from $88k (negotiable dependent on experience)

Full-Time 2 yr fixed term contract

Option of a 9 Day fortnight for Full Time employees

Work where you work best – We promote a hybrid work week!

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development support (including wellbeing) to help you be your best!

Why DJAARA?

The Partnership Builder Yilingga Marna role is positioned within the Agreements Unit which sits within the DJAARA (“People”) part of the Dja Dja Wurrung Group. DJAARA holds the traditional owner rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung. The Dja Dja Wurrung clans’ aspirations and DJAARA’s areas of responsibility and opportunity are described in in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan. The Agreements Unit is responsible for ensuring that the rights of the Djaara membership which were recognised in the 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement (RSA) with the State of Victoria are observed and fully utilised.

The City of Greater Bendigo (COGB) is a key partner of DJAARA. COGB is committed to developing a closer and productive relationship with DJAARA and creating greater project efficiency than is sometime available through the Land Use Activity Agreement (LUAA) process.

About the role.

The City of Greater Bendigo and the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (trading as DJAARA) are leading the way in the first of its kind ‘Local Area Agreement’. City of Greater Bendigo Council is committed to a thriving partnership with DJAARA where Djaara’s (Dja Dja Wurrung People’s) existing legal rights are respected, Council-led projects can be delivered efficiently for the benefit of the entire community and where meaningful and lasting outcomes can be achieved for Djaara.

The role of this position is to implement the Local Area Agreement between the City of Greater Bendigo and DJAARA. The area of work is exciting as it operates within a new and unique area of agreement-making between the COGB and DJAARA who are respectful of each other’s roles and responsibilities and are committed to building an enduring and positive relationship. The Local Area Agreement when implemented will make the sense of mutual commitment a practical reality, resulting in a lasting partnership and positive outcomes for Djaara, Council and the entire community.

What will you bring?

Demonstrated skill and experience in achieving positive outcomes through mediation, negotiation or dispute resolution Knowledge of local government practice and responsibility The ability and wish to work in an Aboriginal-led community-based organisation Experience in policy development and project delivery Demonstrated time management and organisation skills A good understanding of traditional owner aspirations and circumstances and a commitment to contributing to positive outcomes for traditional owners An ability to travel to and within the region as required Appropriate level of IT proficiency

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from 88K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the below targeted questions to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

What barriers to agreement making between Traditional Owners and others do you identify? What techniques and practices will you contribute to enhance the relationship-making process? Detail your experience or knowledge of treaty or other agreement making practices between Traditional Owners or First Nation communities and government, its agencies and other organisations.

Like more information?

For additional information, please download the attached Position Description Partnership Builder Yilingga Marna PD – Final

If you require additional information, please contact Davina Wijesinghe Program Manager RSA via email davina.wijesinghe@djadjawurrung.com.au or 0488 003 435

APPLY NOW – Applications closing January 23rd, 2023!