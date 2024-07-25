Join us at DJAARA and be part of a deadly team that values learning, development, and the wellbeing of our people!

Salary from – $85k

Full-Time on-going position

Not for profit salary packaging options

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

As the Organisation Development Officer, you’ll be the driving force behind our learning and development initiatives. You’ll coordinate training programs, manage learning projects, and ensure all activities align with the goals of the DDW Group. Your work will enhance employee skills and knowledge, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

What will you bring?

Qualifications in human resources, psychology, or related fields, or equivalent experience in learning and development, HR, or organisation development.

Excellent interpersonal, communication, and presentation skills, with proficiency in both online and face-to-face facilitation.

Experience in designing, implementing, and evaluating training programs, with an understanding of different learning styles.

Exceptional organisational, time management, and project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $85k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Leah Johansen for a yarn on 0474 357 472

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing August 18 2024

First Nations people are strongly encouraged to apply

If you don’t meet these requirements but strongly believe and are able to demonstrate you have the knowledge and capacity to fulfil this role, please contact us

Position description – OD Officer_PD_July 2024