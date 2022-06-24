DDWE are seeking an excellent communicator with outstanding interpersonal skills to join the team.

If you are motivated and exceptionally organised with experience in business administration, then we would love to hear from you!

Bendigo location

Salary: Starting from $64k per annum + Super (based on experience)

Full-time (38 hours per week), option to work 9-day fortnight

Salary Packaging Options Available

How can you make an impact?

The Office Coordinator will ensure the smooth operation of all aspects of business capability on a day-to-day basis. This exciting role will allow exposure to various areas of the business as you provide support and coordination to the Natural Resources Management team and the Project Management Office.

What will you bring?

Excellent computing skills including MS office suite

A strong interest and basic understanding of office administration systems

Strong verbal and written communication skills and a commitment to provide excellent customer service to internal and external customers

Positive, friendly and helpful attitude and willingness to learn new skills, practices and processes

Ability to work as part of a team environment and / or individually under routine supervision

Good observation skills and proactivity

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from 64K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please email a CV, Covering letter and address the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more information?

For more information regarding this role, please contact; Ann Lansberry 0487 386 871 or Katie Holcombe 0407 881 714 or email djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right candidate is found!

Position Description PD – Office coordinator