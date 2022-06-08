 Skip to main content
NRM Program Manager

By June 8, 2022No Comments

If you are looking for a rewarding employment opportunity and enjoy leading a multi-function team of professional, highly effective Project Managers who are passionate about healing country, then please keep reading!!

Based on magnificent Dja Dja Wurrung Country (Bendigo) this role provides a wonderful opportunity to ensure the continued health and healing of Country.

DDWE is seeking a highly skilled NRM Program Manager to provide operational management and leadership to a team of project staff engaged in the delivery of our significant program of natural resource management and landscape development activities.

What will you bring?

  • Degree qualifications and relevant industry memberships in environmental science, natural resource or cultural heritage management or other related field(s) or other qualifications and commensurate experience.
  • Experience in project and program implementation with 5 years industry experience.
  • High level communication and interpretation skills and ability to relate to a range of stakeholders when providing information.
  • Practical experience in the management of complex relationships with both internal and external interest groups and stakeholders, especially across all levels of Government.
  • Demonstrated ability to work and deliver on concurrent projects and to manage and prioritise work to meet deadlines and budgets.
  • Program management, Project management and Performance monitoring skills.
  • Experience managing budgets and profit/loss with proven track record of achieving positive financial outcomes across a significant business or program portfolio

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

  • Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community
  • Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA
  • A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses
  • Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses
  • Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged
  • Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
  • The expected salary range is from $95K + super (based on experience)
  • 9-day fortnight available

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please address the key selection criteria found in the attached PD accompanied by your resume and a cover letter outlining your interest in the role via djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more information?

For more information regarding this role, please contact; Ann Lansberry 0487 386 871 or ann.lansberry@djadjawurrung.com.au

Submit your application NOW, applications will close once the right candidate is found!

Position Description PD NRM Program Manager

