If you are looking for a rewarding employment opportunity and enjoy leading a multi-function team of professional, highly effective Project Managers who are passionate about healing country, then please keep reading!!
Based on magnificent Dja Dja Wurrung Country (Bendigo) this role provides a wonderful opportunity to ensure the continued health and healing of Country.
DDWE is seeking a highly skilled NRM Program Manager to provide operational management and leadership to a team of project staff engaged in the delivery of our significant program of natural resource management and landscape development activities.
What will you bring?
- Degree qualifications and relevant industry memberships in environmental science, natural resource or cultural heritage management or other related field(s) or other qualifications and commensurate experience.
- Experience in project and program implementation with 5 years industry experience.
- High level communication and interpretation skills and ability to relate to a range of stakeholders when providing information.
- Practical experience in the management of complex relationships with both internal and external interest groups and stakeholders, especially across all levels of Government.
- Demonstrated ability to work and deliver on concurrent projects and to manage and prioritise work to meet deadlines and budgets.
- Program management, Project management and Performance monitoring skills.
- Experience managing budgets and profit/loss with proven track record of achieving positive financial outcomes across a significant business or program portfolio
There are many benefits of working at DJAARA
- Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community
- Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA
- A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses
- Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses
- Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged
- Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
- The expected salary range is from $95K + super (based on experience)
- 9-day fortnight available
How do I apply?
If you are interested in applying for this position, please address the key selection criteria found in the attached PD accompanied by your resume and a cover letter outlining your interest in the role via djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au
Need more information?
For more information regarding this role, please contact; Ann Lansberry 0487 386 871 or ann.lansberry@djadjawurrung.com.au
Submit your application NOW, applications will close once the right candidate is found!
Position Description PD NRM Program Manager