Member Wellbeing Coordinator (Mens)

Walk with Us to Support Mob Wellbeing

If you are about standing strong for our mob – supporting, guiding, and walking together towards a better future then join us at DJAARA!

Salary starting from $85k

Full-Time on-going position

Bendigo Location

Not for Profit Salary packaging options

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

DJAARA is looking for a passionate and community-minded Well-Being Coordinator (Male) to join our team. This is a special role that supports the social, emotional, spiritual, and cultural wellbeing of our mob — helping Djaara members feel heard, respected, and supported.

This position is ideal for someone who knows the importance of a good yarn, understands the pressures our people face, and wants to walk alongside men in our community to find strength, healing, and support.

What you will be doing

Connecting with Djaara members to understand their support needs

Coordinating access to culturally safe services, programs, and resources

Advocating for the best interests of our mob, both inside DJAARA and with external services

Promoting mental health, resilience, and wellbeing across the community

Collaborating with internal teams, cultural knowledge holders, and partner organisations

Monitoring and evaluating the success of DJAARA’s wellbeing programs

This role requires a balance of compassion, cultural understanding, advocacy, and hands-on program delivery.

What will you bring?

Experience in social work, community services, mental health or similar.

Qualifications in a related field (or equivalent lived/community experience).

Knowledge of support services, resources and programs for community members

A natural ability to connect with others, especially our men who may be doing it tough.

Strong communication and advocacy skills.

Cultural understanding and a genuine commitment to Aboriginal self-determination.

The ability to work independently, juggle a few things at once, and keep everything ticking.

Respect for confidentiality, safety, and mob-led ways of doing things.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $85k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and the successful applicant must be willing to undergo an employment check and a fit for work assessment

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Marlie Knight for a yarn on 0497 396 002.

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications open to Djaara Members and closing 10 June 25

POSITION DESCRIPTION - Member Wellbeing Coordinator (Mens) lvl 4