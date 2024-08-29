Member Well-Being Coordinator

Seeking a rewarding role where you’ll be pivotal in elevating the well-being and enriching the lives of Djaara members? Then join us at DJAARA!

Salary – $97K – 101K

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not for Profit salary packing options

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

As Well-Being Coordinator, you will play a crucial role in enhancing the overall well-being and quality of life for Djaara members. Your primary responsibility will be to identify, coordinate, and facilitate access to support services and programs that address the diverse needs of our community members. This role requires a compassionate and proactive approach to ensuring the welfare and happiness of our community.

What will you bring?

Experience working in community services, social work, or a similar role.

Qualifications in social work, community service, psychology, counselling or a related field.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport and establish trust with community members.

Knowledge of support services, resources, and programs available to diverse populations.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Empathy, compassion, and a commitment to advocating for the well-being of others.

Strong organizational and time management skills.

Develop and implement well-being programs and initiatives tailored to the specific needs and interests of Djaara members.

Cultural sensitivity and awareness of the needs and experiences of diverse communities

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $97K – 101K + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Roslyn Dodson for a yarn on 0437 535 441.

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 12 September

POSITION DESCRIPTION Member Wellbeing Coordinator

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples are strongly encouraged to apply

*If you don’t meet these requirements but strongly believe and are able to demonstrate you have the knowledge and capacity to fulfil this role, please contact us.

