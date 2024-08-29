Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where your organizational skills and attention to detail can make a real difference? Then join us at DJAARA!

Salary – $85k-$91k

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not for Profit Salary Packaging Options

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

As the Member Engagement Project Officer, you will be the backbone of our Member Engagement Branch, ensuring the smooth operation of corporate events, community support programs, and special projects. You’ll have the opportunity to work closely with our Program Manager, taking on responsibilities that include:

Managing our members register and supporting family group meetings.

Providing administrative and financial support across a range of community support projects.

Handling sensitive information with the utmost professionalism and confidentiality.

Collaborating with various departments to ensure projects are completed efficiently and effectively.

What will you bring?

A background in Community Service or equivalent experience.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, both verbal and written.

A commitment to understanding and promoting Dja Dja Wurrung culture and self-determination.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $85-$91k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Aunt Ros Dodson for a yarn on 0437 535 441

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing September 14 2024

POSITION DESCRIPTION Project Officer - Member Engagement Final

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples are strongly encouraged to apply

*If you don’t meet these requirements but strongly believe and are able to demonstrate you have the knowledge and capacity to fulfil this role, please contact us.

