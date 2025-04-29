Member Engagement Project Officer

We’re looking for someone who’s passionate about supporting community, keeping things running smoothly behind the scenes, and helping our mob stay connected. If you’re highly organised, great with people, and keen to make a real impact, this could be the role for you!

Salary starting from $85k + super dependent on experience

Full-Time or Part Time available

Option of a 9 day fortnight for Full Time employees

Not for Profit Salary packaging options

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

What You’ll Be Doing:

Keeping membership records accurate and up to date

Supporting the Community Support Program and processing applications

Helping plan and run cultural events and member meetings

Managing invoices and financial documentation for member projects

Providing high-level admin and project support

What will you bring?

Experience in admin or community services (or willingness to get qualified)

Confident using Microsoft Office, SharePoint & project management tools (or eager to learn!)

Strong communication and people skills—both written and verbal

A natural organiser who can juggle multiple tasks and meet deadlines

Someone who understands community services and is solutions-focused

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is starting from $85k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight for FT employees

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Marlie Knight for a yarn on 0497 396 002

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing May 9 2025

POSITION DESCRIPTION Member Engagement Project Officer

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples are strongly encouraged to apply

*If you don’t meet these requirements but strongly believe and are able to demonstrate you have the knowledge and capacity to fulfil this role, please contact us.

