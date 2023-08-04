Are you a passionate, inspiring, and dynamic self-starter with a flair for all things social and digital media?

We are seeking an exceptional communicator who has the ability to creatively build DDWE’s online presence and assist in the design of digital content to bring a vision to life.

If you would like the opportunity to develop content and strategically grow social accounts that support and capture the significance of events and activities, then DJAARA would love to hear from you!

Salary starting from $82k (negotiable based on experience)

Part-Time (0.7FTE)

Work where you work best – we promote flexible working arrangements

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development (including wellbeing) support to help you be your best!

How can you make an impact?

We are seeking a highly organised Marketing Coordinator to play an active role in executing a range of high-quality marketing and social media activities with passion and creativity. You will be responsible for overseeing and creating written content with a consistent narrative that includes original and curated content, covers key messages, and aligns with DDWE projects.

What will you bring?

At least 3-5 years of experience in marketing and digital communications. Strong track record in building online audiences, including increasing social media engagement, email subscribers, and web traffic. Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, all social media platforms, and online content management system, WordPress. Graphic design skills and competency in Adobe Acrobat Creative Suite i.e., InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator, a plus. Excellent writing/editing and verbal communication skills, including demonstrated competency in writing and design for online platforms. A commitment to and understanding of Dja Dja Wurrung culture.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is $82k per annum + super with salary packaging available

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria to djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more information?

The Position Description will also provide further information including the responsibilities and the primary purpose of the position.

For additional information please contact Ann Lansberry for a yarn on 0487 386 871 or djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

POSITION DESCRIPTION: Marketing Coordinator

APPLY NOW – Applications closing August 20th 2023