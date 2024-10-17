As our Manager – Shared Services, you will be the heartbeat of our organisation, leading and transforming our Human Resources, Finance, Information Technology, and administrative functions. This is more than just a management role; it’s an opportunity to drive meaningful change, enhance operational efficiency, and create a positive, impactful workplace culture.

Salary – $124-$129k

Full-Time 12 Month Contract (with possibility for extension)

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not for Profit salary packaging

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

What You’ll Do:

Step into a transformative role where you’ll inspire and lead a vibrant culture of collaboration, empowering our teams to not just meet but exceed their aspirations. In this role, you’ll provide strategic leadership across our HR, Finance, IT, and administrative teams, ensuring seamless collaboration and high performance. You’ll mentor and develop staff to foster a culture of excellence and continuous improvement. By identifying and implementing process enhancements, you’ll drive operational efficiency and help the organization meet its key objectives. Additionally, you’ll build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders, serving as a trusted advisor to senior management and providing insights that align with our values.

What will you bring?

Tertiary qualifications in Accounting, Business, or Human Resources; CA/CPA and/or postgraduate qualifications in Business Administration are highly regarded.

Experience in an executive management position, with a proven track record in organisation-wide financial compliance and corporate performance.

Demonstrated ability to lead, mentor, coach, and manage a diverse team with a strong focus on customer service.

Effective communication, negotiation, and liaison skills, with a proven ability to navigate complex interactions

Highly developed report writing and presentation skills, with experience working with a Board of Directors.

Understanding of program and project management principles and methodologies; change management experience is desirable.

Demonstrated high-level conceptual, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $124k-$129k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Cassandra Lewis for a yarn on 0458 303 077

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 30 October 2024.

The successful applicant must possess and maintain a current Victorian Driver Licence and be willing to undertake a Police / Background and Fit for Work assessment.

POSITION DESCRIPTION Manager - Shared Services