Join DJAARA and help drive strong, transparent financial management that supports Dja Dja Wurrung self-determination and community aspirations.

Salary Starting from $100k



Full-Time on-going position

Not for Profit Salary Packaging Options

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

We’re seeking a skilled and motivated Management Accountant to oversee financial performance across the DDWCAC Group. In this hands-on role, you’ll take ownership of grant management, financial planning, analysis, and reporting, ensuring accurate, timely information that supports confident decision-making. You’ll also contribute to process improvement, system development, and organisational efficiency — working closely with the Strategic Finance Manager and program leaders.

Key Responsibilities

Lead grant financial management including budgeting, tracking, reporting, and acquittals.

including budgeting, tracking, reporting, and acquittals. Develop and monitor budgets and forecasts across programs and business units.

across programs and business units. Deliver financial analysis and reporting that provides real insight into performance.

that provides real insight into performance. Support audit and compliance processes and maintain strong financial controls.

processes and maintain strong financial controls. Improve systems, reporting tools, and financial procedures for better efficiency.

What will you bring?

You’re analytical, detail-oriented, and confident working with complex information. You enjoy improving systems, finding efficiencies, and presenting clear financial insights.

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance (CPA/CA desirable or in progress).

5+ years’ experience in management accounting or financial analysis .

. Experience with grant acquittals and compliance reporting .

. Strong Excel and MYOB Advanced (or similar) experience.

(or similar) experience. Excellent communication and stakeholder engagement skills.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is starting from $100k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and the successful candidate must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment and relevant employment checks prior to commencement.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Nabeel Nasir for a yarn on 0437 319 559 or via email nabeel.nasir@djadjawurrung.com.au

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 16 November 2025

