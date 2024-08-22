LUAA Project Officer Trainee

Kickstart Your Career with DJAARA!

The Dja Dja Wurrekatjalanggu (RSA Implementation) team is seeking expressions of interest from the mob for our next Trainee Project Officer – Land Use Activity Agreement to assist in building partnerships between DJAARA and the Government.

This is an exciting opportunity to complete a Business or Community Services Certificate while learning on the job with a supportive manager and team.

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not for profit salary packaging

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

Do you have an interest in the following? Then we would love to hear from you!

Contributing to Djaara’s future (self-determination) Building good communication skills (writing and speaking) Learning about policy, land management, and the government Recording and saving (documenting) Djaara traditional knowledge Learning how to research and review data and information

Primary Purpose of the Position: This position is responsible for the administration and coordination of responses regarding notifications received under the Land Use Activity Agreement.

Key Responsibilities:

Undertake on-the-job training with a registered training provider

Manage the LUAA database and online filing system

Issue template responses to activity notifications for the RSA Program Manager

Liaise with government and stakeholders to create opportunities that align with DJAARA’s strategic direction

Assist in the planning, design, and delivery of LUAA training for various stakeholders

Provide internal guidance as a Traditional Owner

Offer general administrative support, including organizing meetings and minute-taking

What We’re Looking For:

Understanding of the importance of procedural rights on Crown Land matters

Interest and or experience in administration, project support, or related fields (e.g., construction, hospitality)

Competent software skills, particularly the Microsoft suite

Strong time management and organizational skills, with attention to detail

Ability to communicate effectively with Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people

Commitment to Dja Dja Wurrung culture and Aboriginal self-determination

High ethical standards, personal integrity, and a commitment to safe work practices

Like to Know More? Please contact Davina Wijesinge, Head of Head of Dja Dja Wurrekatjalanggu , for a yarn at 0488 003 435 or email davina.wijesinghe@djadjawurrung.com.au.

The attached Position Description provides further information, including the responsibilities and primary purpose of the position. Join us in making a meaningful impact!

Like to apply?

Please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a covering letter explaining why you are interested.

APPLY NOW! Applications open only to Djaara members and closing 1 September 2024

POSITION DESCRIPTION New PD Trainee Project Officer Land Use Activity Agreement 22112022 (1)

This role is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples and are only eligible to apply under the Equal Opportunity Act 2010