A rewarding and exciting career opportunity for a passionate and talented Landscape Architect to join DDWE’s multidisciplinary Design Team.

Salary starting from $88k (negotiable based on experience)

Full Time (387hr per week)

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Bendigo location

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development (including wellbeing) support to help you be your best!

How can you make an impact?

The Landscape Architect will provide technical support to projects and project manage the delivery of concept designs across the Dja Dja Wurrung Region. You will be deadly in engaging with mob to gather cultural content and share the appropriate stories to embed Djaara values in the landscape and built environment through design and collaboration.

What will you bring?

Tertiary qualifications in Landscape Architecture at a graduate or post graduate level; or related fields

Minimum 1 – 5 years relevant experience, ideally gained in a private practice or with local council or government.

Communicates graphically at a proficient level using both digital and hand drawn formats to convey design ideas, concepts and documentation

Brings an understanding of design principles and methods and the ability to apply them in both the natural and urban environments.

Is a competent and efficient AutoCAD user and is a competent and efficient user of relevant components of the Adobe Suite, AutoCAD.

Engages in cross-team communication and solution development to help inform outcomes and project delivery.

Project management experience

Awareness of culturally appropriate processes and understanding of Indigenous Cultural Intellectual Property ICIP is not required but would be well regarded

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is $88k per annum + super with salary packaging available

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria to djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more information?

The Position Description will also provide further information including the responsibilities and the primary purpose of the position.

Position Description Landscape Architect PD

If you require additional information, please contact Ann Lansberry – Business Capability Manager for a yarn on 0487 386 871 or via email djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

APPLY NOW – Applications closing June 18 2023