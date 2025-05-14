Landscape Architect – Design and Documentation

Ready to design alongside mob to honour Country and Culture? Then join us at DJAARA to help shape places that tell our story!

Salary starting from – $85k + superannuation

Full-Time or Part Time Options

1 Year Parental Leave position with possibility of extension

Option of a 9 day fortnight for FT employees

Bendigo Location -Dja Dja Wurrung Location

Not for Profit Salary packaging options

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

We’re looking for a Landscape Architect who’s ready to listen deeply, design thoughtfully, and work with heart. This role is part of our Djandak Design team – a creative, supportive group of people who bring Djaara voices into landscapes, streetscapes, public spaces and buildings. You’ll help shape places that feel right – for Country, for Culture, and for the Djaara community.



What you’ll be doing:

Working closely with Djaara people to gather and embed cultural knowledge into design

Helping shape projects from early ideas all the way through to concept design, documentation, and delivery

Supporting the creative side of storytelling – from signage to digital interpretation and public art

Blending design with cultural values, community voices, and deep respect for Country

Coordinating design projects and ensuring everything is delivered with care, integrity, and quality

Collaborating with a team of planners, designers, cultural knowledge holders, and artists

What you will you bring?

A degree in Landscape Architecture (or a related field)

2–5 years’ experience (ideally in private practice, local council or government)

Confidence in using tools like AutoCAD and Adobe Creative Suite

Ability to clearly communicate design ideas – both by hand and digitally

Are a great listener and communicator who enjoys working with others

A genuine interest in Indigenous design, storytelling, and placemaking

Ability to respect cultural protocols and understand the importance of Indigenous Cultural Intellectual Property (or are open to learning)

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $85k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

DJAARA are committed to a safe working environment and the successful applicant must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Claire Reynolds for a yarn on 0459 336 276

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 28 May 2025

POSITION DESCRIPTION - PD Landscape Architect – Design and Documentation