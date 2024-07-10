Join DJAARA as an Implementation Coordinator!

Salary – $115k-$120k

Full-Time on-going position

NFP Salary Packaging Options

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Dja Dja Wurrung Country – Bendigo Location

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA is a fast-growing, dynamic organization committed to exercising Dja Dja Wurrung clans’ rights while providing a safe, rewarding, and exciting work environment.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

This role is an opportunity to ensure that the rights and recognition secured by the 2024 Bakaru Wayaparrangu agreement between DJAARA and Agnico Eagle (operators of the Fosterville Gold Mine) are fully implemented. As the Implementation Coordinator (IC), you will work closely with Agnico Eagle, the DJAARA Board, management, and members to develop employment, training, and business opportunities, and support the DJAARA Advisor and Environmental Coordinator in representing DJAARA’s environmental interests.

What will you bring?

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field and/or commensurate experience.

Proven experience in a managerial or coordination role, ideally in mining, environmental management, or community development.

Excellent project management skills, especially with multiple stakeholders and complex agreements.

Clear understanding of the Bakaru Wayaparrangu agreement.

Commitment to DJAARA’s Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan and self-determination statement.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to identify, analyze issues, and develop effective solutions.

Personal Skills Required:

Commitment to Djaara self-determination expectations.

High ethical standards, personal integrity, and self-motivation.

Ability to maintain trust, respect, and confidentiality.

Commitment to safe work practices.

Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal skills.

Willingness to accept direction and work as part of a team in a traditional owner-led environment.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $115k-$120k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit click APPLY NOW your resume, a cover letter addressing why you area good fit for the role.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Jim Brooks for a yarn on 0428 55 77 41

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing July 28 2024

POSITION DESCRIPTION – PD Implementation coordinator lvl 7-Final