Lead the change for Djaara people and Country! Turn the Bakaru Wayaparrangu agreement into action that benefits the Djaara community.

Full-Time on-going position

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Not for Profit salary packaging options available

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

The Implementation Coordinator (IC) is a pivotal role ensuring that the rights and recognition secured in the 2024 Bakaru Wayaparrangu agreement with Agnico Eagle (at the Forsterville Gold Mine, east of Bendigo) are fully realised. This is your chance to shape outcomes that benefit our people, Country, and future generations.

Working closely with Agnico Eagle, DJAARA Board, management, and members, you’ll coordinate financial arrangements, support the Environmental Practitioner, and work with the Implementation Lead to deliver employment, training, and business opportunities.

Your role will include:

Ensuring DJAARA maximises the benefits of all rights of the Bakaru Wayaparrangu agreement

Advocating for Djaara interests within the Implementation Committee

Managing the Environmental Practitioner and Implementation Lead to ensure Djaara priorities are reflected in all activities

Engaging Djaara members for input, feedback, and guidance to ensure transparency and trust

Who we are looking for

We’re seeking someone who can balance strong project management skills with a deep respect for Culture and community. You’ll need to be confident in managing people and processes, while also listening, learning and advocating for the best outcomes for Djaara.

To thrive in this role, you’ll bring:

A relevant degree and/or proven experience in managing projects or agreements in mining, environment, or community development

Strong skills in coordinating complex projects with multiple stakeholders

A clear understanding of, or willingness to learn about, the Bakaru Wayaparrangu agreement

A strong commitment to Djaara’s vision of self-determination and the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan

Excellent communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to engage across community, government and industry

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is starting from $119k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

DJAARA are committed to a safe working environment and the successful applicant will be required to undergo a fit for work assessment and any relevant background checks.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Jim Brooks for a yarn on 0428 557 741.

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 16 November 2025

POSITION DESCRIPTION - 2025 - Implementation Coordinator Position Description