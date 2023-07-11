DJAARA are seeking a highly organised and energetic individual who will assist in shaping and strengthening our HR function.

If you are HR professional seeking an opportunity to make a significant contribution to a Traditional Owner community, then DJAARA would love to hear from you!

Salary $82k – $88k (negotiable based on experience)

Full-Time ongoing position

Work where you work best – We promote a hybrid work week!

Option of a 9-day fortnight

Learning & Development Support to help you be your best.

How can you make an impact?

The HR Business Partner role will provide much needed support across our Enterprise arm of the organisation who provide a variety of Cultural Tourism and Natural Resources Services across Central Victoria. In this role you will be instrumental in leading and supporting all HR related activities whilst continuously seeking improvements and innovative solutions. The role would suit an individual who is looking for variety, is able to adapt to change seamlessly, who enjoys working within a dynamic team environment and is deadly using systems.

What will you bring?

Qualifications in the field of HR (Diploma, Degree or Masters)

Knowledge and or experience with national and regional labor laws

Accredited, trained and/or experience in Return to Work highly desirable.

Excellent communication and presentation/facilitation skills

Excellent stakeholder management and relationship skills

Ability to demonstrate agility and flexibility in a fast moving, dynamic environment.

Ability to work under limited supervision and prioritise workload for self to accomplish business outcomes

Ability to influence and coach leaders to effectively manage people matters.

Strong critical thinking skills to identify solutions to address people related matters.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from $82k per annum + super with salary packaging available

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the below targeted question to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Reflecting on the key selection criteria and your skills or experience, why you think this role is for you?

Need more information?

The Position Description will also provide further information including the responsibilities and the primary purpose of the position.

If you require additional information, please contact Helen Mihailides for a yarn on 0474 357 472 or via email hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

*We celebrate diversity and encourage both Men and Women to apply for this position.

APPLY NOW! – Applications closing July 23rd 2023

Position Description HRBP DDWE