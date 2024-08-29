Call out to the brave, the clever and the committed!

This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a growing and impactful area with DJAARA. If you are a proactive leader with a passion for housing development, we encourage you to apply!

Salary – $106K-$111K

Full-Time on-going position

Bendigo Location

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not for profit salary packaging

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

The Housing Development Manager will play a crucial role in advancing our housing strategy and building key relationships. You will be responsible for identifying and delivering property development opportunities that align with our strategic direction, working closely with internal and external stakeholders.

What will you bring?

Relevant education and/or substantial experience in housing development or a similar industry

Strong project management skills, including the capacity to manage many complex initiatives

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are required for networking and partner/stakeholder engagement.

Experience with housing legislation, regulations, and community development and engagement methods.

Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively, exhibiting initiative and problem-solving skills.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $106k-$111k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Jim Brooks for a yarn on 0428 557 741

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 12 September 2024

POSITION DESCRIPTION: Housing Development Manager

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples are strongly encouraged to apply

*If you don’t meet these requirements but strongly believe and are able to demonstrate you have the knowledge and capacity to fulfil this role, please contact us.

