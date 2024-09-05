Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where your organisational skills and attention to detail can make a real difference? Then join us at DJAARA!

Salary – $97K – 101K

Full-Time on-going position

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Option of a 9 day fortnight

NFP Salary Packaging Options

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

The Gatjin (Water) Project Manager will bring their strong organisational and relationship building skills to manage projects that support the delivery of the Gatjin Strategy. Working with the Gatjin Program Manager and team, you will contribute to strengthening DJAARAs position in re-establishing ownership, authority and influence for Djaara over Gatjin in order to practice customs and culture and heal rivers and waterways. The area of work is exciting as the position will play a key role in the management and delivery of various waterway health projects from inception to delivery.

What will you bring?

1.Experience and/or qualifications in one or more of the following:

Aboriginal waterway management

Water management

Environmental water

Waterway health

Conservation

Ecology

2. Willingness to undergo background checks including a Police check and a fit for work medical clearance as part of the pre employment process

Skills required

Good verbal and written communication skills

Experience in building strong and effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders,

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Ability to role model DJANDAK values and behaviours.

Ability to deliver projects

Ability to develop both internal and external policy

Awareness or experience incorporating traditional owner values into project delivery

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $97K -$101K + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW submit your resume, a cover letter, and a statement addressing the key selection criteria.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Luke Wilson for a yarn on 0428 873 564.

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 19 September 24.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples are strongly encouraged to apply

*If you don’t meet these requirements but strongly believe and are able to demonstrate you have the knowledge and capacity to fulfil this role, please contact us.