Gatjin (Water) Project Manager

Are you a proactive & strategic thinking Project Manager looking for your next challenge & development opportunity?

If you would like the opportunity to work with DJAARA to re-establish authority and influence over Gatjin (water) in order to care for and heal our waterways, then we would love to hear from you!!

What can DJAARA offer you?

Salary range: $88k – $92k (negotiable dependent on experience)

Full Time ongoing work

Option of a 9 Day fortnight

Work where you work best – We promote a hybrid work week

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development (Including wellbeing) support to help you be your best

How can you make an impact?

The Gatjin (Water) Projects Manager will bring their strong organisational and relationship building skills to manage projects that support the delivery of the Gatjin Strategy.

Working with the Gatjin Program Manager and team, you will contribute to strengthening DJAARAs position in re-establishing ownership, authority and influence for Djaara over Gatjin in order to practice customs and culture and heal rivers and waterways. The area of work is exciting as the position will play a key role in the management and delivery of various waterway health projects from inception to delivery.

What will you bring?

Experience and/or qualifications in one or more of the following:

Aboriginal waterway management

Water management

Environmental water

Waterway health

Conservation

Ecology

Skills required

Good verbal and written communication skills

Experience in building strong and effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders,

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Ability to role model DJANDAK values and behaviours.

Ability to deliver projects

Ability to develop both internal and external policy

Awareness or experience incorporating traditional owner values into project delivery

What are the benefits of working at DJAARA?

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from $88K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the key selection criteria to djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more Information?

If you require additional information, please contact Luke Wilson Program Manager Ecology for a yarn on 0428 873564

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

Position Description – PD_Gatjin (water) Project Manager (002)

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 23 July 2023!