Galk-galk Dhelkunya (Forest Gardening) Project Manager

Want to be part of a team ensuring traditional land is cared for and healed in a contemporary setting?
DJAARA are seeking a passionate Project Manager who will advocate for positive change and empower Djaara’s aspirations to return culturally safe land management practices to Djandak (Country) through Forest Gardening.
- Full Time Permanent Position
- Work where you work best – we promote a hybrid work week!
- $88k negotiable dependent on experience
- Inclusive and vibrant work culture
How can you make an impact?
The successful applicant will be an experienced project manager with proven track record of developing and/or delivering major projects with multiple elements in collaboration with others, harnessing the skills of others, promoting innovation, and driving improved performance and continuous improvement.
As a collaborative leader and role model you will be a skilled communicator with the ability to influence others to move towards a common vision or goal to deliver expected program outcomes and benefits.
What will you bring?
- Previous experience working with Traditional Owners and demonstrated commitment to Djaara self-determination.
- High level communication, engagement and influencing skills, with demonstrated capacity to lead and advocate for positive change.
- Demonstrated project management experience with a track record of delivering initiatives on time, on budget and to the specific scope.
- Demonstrated ability to present and convey complex ideas and issues clearly and coherently and to a wide range of different audiences.
- Demonstrated experience applying innovative approaches to developing or delivering projects
- Sound Appreciation of Djaara biocultural knowledge and sound knowledge of forest practice and policy.
There are many benefits of working at DJAARA
- Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community
- Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA
- A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses
- Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses
- Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged
- Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
- The salary is from 88K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)
How do I apply?
If you are interested in applying for this position, please email a CV, Covering letter and address the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au
Need more information?
For more information regarding this role, please contact; Mark Costello via email mark.costello@djadjawurrung.com.au or 0401 407 746
APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right person is found!
Position Description PD – Galk-galk Dhelkunya Project Manager (003)