Galk-galk Dhelkunya (Forest Gardening) Project Manager

Want to be part of a team ensuring traditional land is cared for and healed in a contemporary setting?



DJAARA are seeking a passionate Project Manager who will advocate for positive change and empower Djaara’s aspirations to return culturally safe land management practices to Djandak (Country) through Forest Gardening.

Full Time Permanent Position

Work where you work best – we promote a hybrid work week!

$88k negotiable dependent on experience

Inclusive and vibrant work culture

How can you make an impact?

The successful applicant will be an experienced project manager with proven track record of developing and/or delivering major projects with multiple elements in collaboration with others, harnessing the skills of others, promoting innovation, and driving improved performance and continuous improvement.

As a collaborative leader and role model you will be a skilled communicator with the ability to influence others to move towards a common vision or goal to deliver expected program outcomes and benefits.

What will you bring?

Previous experience working with Traditional Owners and demonstrated commitment to Djaara self-determination.

High level communication, engagement and influencing skills, with demonstrated capacity to lead and advocate for positive change.

Demonstrated project management experience with a track record of delivering initiatives on time, on budget and to the specific scope.

Demonstrated ability to present and convey complex ideas and issues clearly and coherently and to a wide range of different audiences.

Demonstrated experience applying innovative approaches to developing or delivering projects

Sound Appreciation of Djaara biocultural knowledge and sound knowledge of forest practice and policy.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from 88K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please email a CV, Covering letter and address the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more information?

For more information regarding this role, please contact; Mark Costello via email mark.costello@djadjawurrung.com.au or 0401 407 746

APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right person is found!

Position Description PD – Galk-galk Dhelkunya Project Manager (003)