Galk-galk Dhelkunya (Forest Gardening) Project Manager
July 18, 2022

Want to be part of a team ensuring traditional land is cared for and healed in a contemporary setting?

DJAARA are seeking a passionate Project Manager who will advocate for positive change and empower Djaara’s aspirations to return culturally safe land management practices to Djandak (Country) through Forest Gardening.

  • Full Time Permanent Position
  • Work where you work best – we promote a hybrid work week!
  • $88k negotiable dependent on experience
  • Inclusive and vibrant work culture

How can you make an impact?

The successful applicant will be an experienced project manager with proven track record of developing and/or delivering major projects with multiple elements in collaboration with others, harnessing the skills of others, promoting innovation, and driving improved performance and continuous improvement.

As a collaborative leader and role model you will be a skilled communicator with the ability to influence others to move towards a common vision or goal to deliver expected program outcomes and benefits.

What will you bring?

  • Previous experience working with Traditional Owners and demonstrated commitment to Djaara self-determination.
  • High level communication, engagement and influencing skills, with demonstrated capacity to lead and advocate for positive change.
  • Demonstrated project management experience with a track record of delivering initiatives on time, on budget and to the specific scope.
  • Demonstrated ability to present and convey complex ideas and issues clearly and coherently and to a wide range of different audiences.
  • Demonstrated experience applying innovative approaches to developing or delivering projects
  • Sound Appreciation of Djaara biocultural knowledge and sound knowledge of forest practice and policy.

 There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

  • Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community
  • Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA
  • A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses
  • Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses
  • Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged
  • Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
  • The salary is from 88K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please email a CV, Covering letter and address the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more information?

For more information regarding this role, please contact; Mark Costello via email mark.costello@djadjawurrung.com.au or 0401 407 746

APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right person is found!

Position Description PD – Galk-galk Dhelkunya Project Manager (003)

