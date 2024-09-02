Looking to make a contribution to empowering Dja Dja Wurrung people in fire practice and restoring health to Dja Dja Wurrung Country? Then DJAARA would love to hear from you!

Salary – $85k-$91k

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not For Profit Salary packaging

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

What You’ll Do:

As a Forestry & Fire Technical Coordinator, you will provide technical direction to a team of fire practitioners safely delivering Culturally informed fire practices practices that honor traditional knowledge. You’ll build bridges with state agencies like DEECA, representing Dja Dja Wurrung interests in forestry and fire management. Engage in continuous learning through training opportunities and provide high-level problem-solving to improve processes and efficiency, making a meaningful impact on both Country and community.

Do you have any of these skills?

1. Commitment to Djaara self-determination and sound understanding of DJAARA’s vision.

2. Excellent computing skills including Tarnook (FFMV’s JFMP program)

3. Experience and/or knowledge in applying Cultural land management & Cultural Fire practices.

4. Strong problem-solving and people skills with a knack for process improvement.

5. Experience in project coordination, organisational and time-management and people management

6. Good observation skills and proactivity

7. Excellent communication skills and the ability to represent Dja Dja Wurrung interests.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $85-91k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Vanessa Charles for a yarn on 0455 076 509

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing September 16 2024



Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples are strongly encouraged to apply

*If you don’t meet these requirements but strongly believe and are able to demonstrate you have the knowledge and capacity to fulfil this role, please contact us.

POSITION DESCRIPTION - Forestry and Fire Tech Coordinator (2)