Due to an internal promotion DJANDAK are seeking an expression of interest for an experienced Forestry & Fire Team Leader
If you have experience in Forestry & Fire or NRM Works either hands on, or as a Team Leader then we would love to hear from you!
What can DJANDAK offer you?
• An attractive salary package starting from $67k
• Full Time ongoing work – 9 Day fortnight.
• Bendigo Location – With projects across magnificent Dja Dja Wurrung Country
• Variety of Fire& Forestry work
If you are motivated by a sense of pride in your work and are looking for a stable and rewarding role, then please contact Ann Lansberry on 0487 386871
Like to Apply?
Please submit you resume via this link APPLY NOW
APPLY NOW! – Applications closing 26 November 2023
Position Description – PD – Fire and Forestry Team Leader FINAL (002)