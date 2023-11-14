Due to an internal promotion DJANDAK are seeking an expression of interest for an experienced Forestry & Fire Team Leader

If you have experience in Forestry & Fire or NRM Works either hands on, or as a Team Leader then we would love to hear from you!

What can DJANDAK offer you?

• An attractive salary package starting from $67k

• Full Time ongoing work – 9 Day fortnight.

• Bendigo Location – With projects across magnificent Dja Dja Wurrung Country

• Variety of Fire& Forestry work

If you are motivated by a sense of pride in your work and are looking for a stable and rewarding role, then please contact Ann Lansberry on 0487 386871

Please submit you resume via this link APPLY NOW

APPLY NOW! – Applications closing 26 November 2023

Position Description – PD – Fire and Forestry Team Leader FINAL (002)