Forestry & Fire Ranger

Due to an increase in projects DJANDAK are expanding their Forestry & Fire crew and are seeking expressions of interest from suitably skilled Fire Rangers.

If you have experience in fire and or land management, then we would love to hear from you!

What will you bring?

A current Victorian Driver’s Licence (manual).

4WD training (highly desirable) and qualifications in skid steer machinery operation (preferred).

Tradesman or practical skills relevant to fire (preferred).

Accreditation in fire (General Fire Fighting or nationally recognised fire units).

Experience working as a firefighter, or in fire or land management

Cultural Fire experience is highly desirable but not essential

What can DJANDAK offer you?

Salary $54-$63k depending on experience.

Relevant allowances

Immediate Start

Full Time ongoing work – 9 Day fortnight.

Bendigo Location – With projects across magnificent Dja Dja Wurrung Country.

If you are motivated by a sense of pride in your work and are looking for a stable and rewarding role, then please contact Ashley Ryan 0428 233 743.

Like to apply?

Please click APPLY NOW to upload your resume, if you need help in applying please contact Renee on 0499 607 732 and she will happily assist.

Applications Closing 10 September 2023

Need more information?

The Position Description will also provide further information including the responsibilities and the primary purpose of the position.

If you require additional information, please contact Ashley Ryan 0428 233 743.

APPLY NOW! – Applications closing September 10 2023

Position Description – PD_ForestryAndFireRanger_ORIGINAL_Aug-23_V2