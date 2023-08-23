It’s an exciting time to join DJAARA!

We are seeking a proactive and capable Forestry & Fire Operations Coordinator who will play an active role in the safe delivery of the on-ground forestry and fire programs.

Salary starting from $78-83k (negotiable based on experience)

Relevant Allowances

Full Time

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Bendigo Location

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development (including wellbeing) support to help you be your best!

How can you make an impact?

The purpose of the Operations Coordinator is to demonstrate strong leadership capabilities, and commitment to service quality with effective decision making in planning, managing, and motivating the staff team to maintain a high level of performance in delivery of DJANDAK’s Forestry and Fire on-ground works.

What will you bring?

At least 3-5 years’ experience in fire supervision or planning (ecological & cultural fire experience will be well regarded but not essential) It is desirable to have or to be able to acquire, Cultural Heritage or equivalent experience including demonstrable Traditional Ecological Knowledge. Experience in people management and leadership skills. Current, or be able to acquire, trade qualifications relevant to the works discipline e.g., Agricultural Chemical User Permit (ACUP), Chainsaw Operations & Tree Felling, Construction White Card, Skid Steer and Excavator Operator and Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) General Fire Fighter accreditation, Task-Based Assessment and Medical (for Forestry/Fire) Demonstrated ability to manage and performance monitor across multiple concurrent program/projects and ability to prioritise work to meet deadlines and budgets. Demonstrated ability to work safely and to find ways to improve the safety of others and ensure the completion of all risk assessments utilising Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (OHSMS) and reporting and follow up of any safety incidents. Ability to work as part of and over cross-disciplinary teams.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is $78k-$83k per annum + super with salary packaging available

How do I apply?

Please click APPLY NOW to upload your resume, if you need help in applying please contact Renee on 0499 607 732 and she will happily assist.

**This position is designated as a position for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people and is covered under Section 83 of the Special Measures Provision of the Equal Employment Opportunity Act (Vic) 2010.

Need more information?

The Position Description will also provide further information including the responsibilities and the primary purpose of the position.

If you require additional information, please contact Ashley Ryan for a yarn on 0428 233 743.

APPLY NOW – Applications Closing 10 September.

Position description - PD_Ops Coordinator Forestry and Fire