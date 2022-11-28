Call out to the mob! DDWE are seeking a Forestry and Fire Ranger to join the crew who will support fire management on Djandak through the delivery of culturally informed fire activities

What can we offer?

Salary $54- $63k (negotiable dependent on experience)

Fire Allowances Apply

Full-Time, Ongoing position

9 Day Fortnight

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development, including wellbeing support to help you be your best

How can you make an impact?

The successful applicant will enjoy working outdoors and in remote bush locations. You will work with the on the ground team in bushfire preparedness, suppression and planned burning (including Cultural burns) operations. Most of the work is based outdoors and includes road and culvert maintenance, tree felling and clearing, brush cutting, raking, slashing, fuel monitoring and evaluation. Operating plant and equipment required for the construction and maintenance of roads, fire trails and firebreaks such as tractors and slashers, chainsaws, whipper snippers, pumps etc. is also part of the role.

Do you have any of these skills? Then we would love to hear from you!

Experience working as a firefighter, or in fire or land management, including accredited skills such as, basic or further tree felling, 4WD and fire related training (Bush fire awareness and General Fire fighter). Cultural fire experience is highly desirable but not essential

It is desirable to have or to be able to acquire, Cultural Heritage or equivalent experience including demonstrable Traditional Ecological Knowledge.

Professional approach to workplace responsibilities.

Good communication and interpersonal skills, in having the ability to work with others as part of a multi-functional team to deliver a high standard of professional services.

Knowledge of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), and, Equal Opportunity and willingness to follow the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation and DJANDAK and partner’s policies, procedures and systems in the delivery of work projects

Ability to follow direction and follow policy and procedure.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

