Forestry and Fire Delivery Team Leader

Call out to the mob! DDWE are seeking Forestry and Fire Team Leaders who will lead a team of fire crew to support fire and forestry works on Djandak through the delivery of culturally informed fire activities.

If you would like the opportunity to work with Dja Dja Wurrung to bring their vision in fire leadership to life, then DJAARA would love to hear from you!

What can we offer?

Salary $67- $73k (negotiable dependant on experience)

Fire Allowances Apply

Full-Time, Ongoing position

9 Day Fortnight

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development, including wellbeing support to help you be your best

How can you make an impact?

You will supervise the on the ground team in bushfire preparedness, suppression and planned burning (including Cultural burns) operations and will implement an effective work plan to achieve the job objectives on time, within budget and most importantly safely. The successful applicant will enjoy working outdoors and in remote bush locations as most of the work is completed on Country.

Please view this short clip showing the importance of Traditional Burning on Country featuring our Chairperson, CEO and respected elders and members of the Dja Dja Wurrung community.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akeB6uVKwWE

Do you have any of these skills? Then we would love to hear from you!

At least 3-5 years’ experience in fire supervision or planning, cultural fire experience in particular will be well regarded but is not essential

It is desirable to have or to be able to acquire, Cultural Heritage or equivalent experience including demonstrable Traditional Ecological Knowledge

Experience leading a team

Current trade qualifications relevant to the work discipline e.g. ACUP, Chainsaw Operations & Tree Felling, Construction white card, Skid steer and Excavator operator, Task-Based Assessment and Medical (for Forestry/Fire)

Good communication and interpretation skills and ability to relate to the public and other stakeholders when providing information.

Demonstrated ability to work and deliver on concurrent projects and to manage and prioritise work to meet deadlines and budgets.

Demonstrated ability to work safely and to find ways to improve the safety of others in particular be responsible for the completion of all risk assessments, SWMS and reporting and follow up of any safety incidents.

Good communication and interpersonal skills, in having the ability

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from $67K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

Need more information?

For more information, please download the Position Description PD PD – Fire and Forestry Team Leader FINAL (002)

If you require additional information, please contact Kenny Clark for a yarn on 0457 946 868 or kenny.clark@djadjawurrung.com.au

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter to djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right candidate is found!