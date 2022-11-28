Be a key player in empowering Dja Dja Wurrung in Djandak Wi (Country fire) and return fire to Country.

DJAARA are seeking a highly capable and proficient Forestry and Fire Delivery Manager who will lead the Forestry and Fire crew in the office and on the field to ensure the delivery of DWELP controlled burns.

If you would like the opportunity to work with Dja Dja Wurrung to bring their vision in fire leadership to life, then DJAARA would love to hear from you!

What can we offer?

Salary $88- $92k (negotiable dependent on experience)

Fire Allowances Apply

Full-Time, Ongoing position

9 Day Fortnight

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development, including wellbeing support to help you be your best

How can you make an impact?

Utilising your skill and expertise the Forestry and Fire Delivery Manager will be responsible for the implementation of fire projects and delivering culturally informed fire to Djandak in a safe delivery environment for cultural burns

Please view this short clip showing the importance of Traditional Burning on Country featuring our Chairperson, CEO and respected elders and members of the Dja Dja Wurrung community.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akeB6uVKwWE

Do you have any of these skills? Then we would love to hear from you!

At least 3-5 years’ experience in fire management or planning, cultural fire experience in particular will be well regarded but is not essential

It is desirable to have or to be able to aquire, Cultural Heritage or equivalent experience including demonstrable Traditional Ecological Knowledge

Experience leading a team and strong people management capabilites

Experience managing budgets and in project management and delivery of objectives

Experience setting up systems for delivery, developing business capability and

Ability to identify business opportunities

Good communication and interpersonal skills, in having the ability to work with partners, staff and internal stakeholders as part of a multi-functional team

Accredited skills such as, chainsaw crosscut and tree felling (desirable), 4WD would be well regarded but not essential

Knowledge of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), and, Equal Opportunity and willingness to follow the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation and DJANDAK and partner’s policies, procedures and systems in the delivery of work projects

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from $88K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

Need more information?

For more information, please download the Position Description PD PD Forestry and Fire Delivery Manager FINAL

If you require additional information, please contact Kenny Clark for a yarn on 0457 946 868 or kenny.clark@djadjawurrung.com.au

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria to djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right candidate is found!