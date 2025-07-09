Are you driven to support leadership and create lasting impact through meaningful work? Then join us at DJAARA!

DJAARA are seeking a capable, organised and respectful Executive Assistant to support our Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This is a great opportunity for someone who enjoys working behind the scenes to make sure everything is prepared, planned and coordinated.

Salary starting from – $100k + superannuation

Full-Time on-going position

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Wellbeing & Development Support to help you be your best

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

About the Role

You’ll be responsible for managing the CEO’s calendar, coordinating meetings and travel, preparing reports, and handling communication between the CEO and others. It’s a busy and varied role where you’ll need to stay on top of tasks, be calm under pressure, and communicate clearly with a range of people.

Key tasks include:

Managing the CEO’s calendar, meeting requests, and emails

Booking travel and accommodation

Preparing meeting agendas, taking minutes and tracking follow-up actions

Drafting professional emails, reports, and presentations

Liaising with internal staff, Board members, and external stakeholders

Keeping track of key priorities and making sure timelines are met

What will you bring?

We’re seeking someone who can build trust and take initiative while staying well-organised and professional in how they work. You’ll be flexible, reliable and able to handle confidential matters with care and sensitivity.



You will bring:

Proven experience in an Executive Assistant or high-level admin role

Strong written and verbal communication skills

The ability to plan ahead, solve problems, and manage competing tasks

Experience building strong working relationships with staff, leadership, and external contacts

Solid Microsoft Office and digital tool skills (Outlook, Word, Teams, SharePoint etc.)

A Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management, or a related field is preferred

And/or equivalent relevant experience in a similar executive support role

An understanding of, or experience working with, First Nations organisations or culturally grounded workplaces will be highly regarded

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $100k + super (based on experience)

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the key selection criteria.

DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and the successful applicant must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment and employment background check

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People are strongly encouraged to apply for this position

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Cassie Lewis for a yarn on 0458303077

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 24 July 2025.

POSITION DESCRIPTION - CEO Executive Assistant Position Description