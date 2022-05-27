Events Coordinator Dumawul

Dumawul is looking for an Events Coordinator with marketing experience to support the delivery of events related to

Cultural tourism

Upskills programs for cultural facilitators and tour guides

Djaara creative arts business development programs

Djaara cultural competency programs

Based in Bendigo, this is an exciting opportunity to work with and for Djaara delivering a diverse array of events in beautiful Central Victoria, Dja Dja Wurrung country.

Dumawul is a newly created business serving Traditional Owners Djaara, the people of Dja Dja Wurrung Country Central Victoria, in Creative Arts Enterprises.

What will you bring?

The successful applicant will be highly organised, methodical, and passionate, and an excellent communicator. You will exude technical skills in events coordination and have confidence in driving diverse stakeholder participation through clever marketing. You will be values-driven and culturally competent in your planning and execution. You will have experience in delivering different types of successful events, for various stakeholder groups on-time and on-budget. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are strongly urged to apply, and anyone who has experience in walking alongside First Nations Peoples to enable initiatives that close the gap.

You must possess and maintain a current Driver License and be prepared to work from Bendigo, and across the Dja Dja Wurrung Recognition and Settlement Agreement Area (central Victoria) and other locations (such as Melbourne). A pool car is available for travel.

What skills are needed?

Demonstrated high level events coordination experience preferably in a fast-paced, complex or start-up environment.

Demonstrated marketing and communications experience

Demonstrated strong stakeholder coordination skills, ability to identify and support diverse stakeholder groups in the planning and execution of events

Proven ability to cost and deliver successful events on-time and within budget

High level communication skills and ability to market events to a range of stakeholders resulting in high levels of participation

Ability to work as part of a multi-functional team, coordinate trainers, guest speakers, participants, venues & catering, resource and support services

High level organisation and initiative in trouble-shooting issues with events execution as they arise

Demonstrated ability to work on concurrent projects and prioritise work to meet deadlines and budgets.

Coordinate performance and feedback data related to diverse events

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is 65K per annum + super

Full Time Fixed Term 2 year contract

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please address the key selection criteria accompanied by your resume and a cover letter outlining your interest in the role via djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

Position Description PD Events Coordinator _Dumawul

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Leanne Rose-Munro 0499612491 or leanne.rose-munro@djadjawurrung.com.au

APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right person is found!

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply for this role.