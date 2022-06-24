An exciting opportunity exists to make a positive difference in the community!

As the Environmental Project Officer with DDWE you will play a key role in supporting the Project Management Office and NRM team to develop and implement programs to return ecological health to Dja Dja Wurrung Country.

If you would like the opportunity to work with Dja Dja Wurrung to bring their vision in healing country to life, then DJAARA would love to hear from you!

Bendigo location

Salary: $75k + Super

Full-time (38 hours per week), option to work 9-day fortnight

Salary Packaging Options Available

How can you make an impact?

The Environmental Project Officer will provide Environmental support to project managers through an understanding of weed management, national parks management, landscape construction and revegetation.

What will you bring?

Environmental Degree, Diploma in Conservation and Land Management or equivalent experience

At least 2-3 years’ experience in project support in the environmental or cultural management sector

Experience in supporting project management processes

Experience in writing a variety of reports

Ability to work with and improve on existing systems

Well-developed communication and engagement skills

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from 75K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please email a CV, Covering letter and address the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more information?

For more information regarding this role, please contact; Adam Redfern 0484 518 546 or email djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right candidate is found!

Position Description PD – Environmental Project Officer Updated