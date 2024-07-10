Protect and Preserve: Become DJAARA’s Environmental Practitioner!

Salary from – $106k

Full-Time position

NFP Salary packaging options

Bendigo Location

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA is a fast-growing, dynamic organization dedicated to exercising Dja Dja Wurrung clans’ rights and providing a safe, rewarding, and exciting work environment.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

This is a unique opportunity for an environmental practitioner to ensure the Fosterville Gold Mine operates at best practice standards, reflecting the expectations of the Djaara community. The Environmental Practitioner will oversee environmental management practices, mitigate environmental impacts, ensure regulatory compliance, and align operations with DJAARA’s values.

What will you bring?

Degree in environmental science, natural resource management, or a related field.

Experience in environmental science, specifically related to mining operations and regulations (highly regarded).

Ability to identify environmental risks and opportunities, analyze complex issues, and make informed decisions.

Understanding of environmental regulations and compliance requirements for mining operations.

Proficiency in designing and executing environmental monitoring programs, analyzing data, and preparing clear reports.

Excellent project management skills, capable of managing multiple concurrent projects.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills for engaging with diverse stakeholders, including members, the Board, government agencies, and industry partners.

Strong passion for advancing Traditional Owner Rights and healing Dja Dja Wurrung lands, waters, and skies.

Culturally appropriate approach to managing sensitive matters.

Personal Skills Required:

High ethical standards, personal integrity, and self-motivation.

Commitment to supporting Djaara self-determination.

Ability to create and maintain trust, respect, and confidentiality, displaying sound judgment on sensitive issues.

Commitment to safe work practices.

Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal skills, with a courteous and polite manner.

Capacity and willingness to accept direction and work as part of a team in a Djaara-led organization.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $106k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the KSC

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Jim Brooks for a yarn on 0428 55 77 41

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

Position Description – PD Environmental practitioner – FINAL

APPLY NOW – Applications closing July 28 2024