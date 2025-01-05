Seeking to lead meaningful engagement and empowering the Dja Dja Wurrung Community? Then join us at DJAARA!

Salary – $ 115k

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 Day fortnight

Not for Profit Salary Packaging Options

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

As the Engagement Specialist, you will support DJAARA’s efforts to connect with the Djaara membership, ensuring meaningful engagement and cultural safety. You will guide strategies that support staff and community involvement in key programs, including Wartaka initiatives, and advise on best practices for Member relations. This role directly impacts the success of community and cultural programs, contributing to our mission of empowering Dja Dja Wurrung People.

What will you bring?



Expertise in Aboriginal culture and community engagement, ideally with a focus on Dja Dja Wurrung culture

Excellent communication, facilitation, and presentation skills

Experience in developing and delivering cultural safety programs

Ability to work collaboratively with diverse internal and external stakeholders

Strong leadership and team management capabilities

Experience in project management, with the ability to meet deadlines and manage multiple priorities

A commitment to advancing the aspirations of the Dja Dja Wurrung people

Tertiary qualifications in human resources, business administration, or related fields (or equivalent experience)

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $115k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and successful applicants must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment and a police background check.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Cassandra Lewis for a yarn on 0458 303 077

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing Jan 19 2025

POSITION DESCRIPTION - Engagement Specialist